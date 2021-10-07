The 8th Annual First Fork Festival is lining up to be the best one yet! On Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sinnemahoning State Park will feature dozens of local authors, artists and artisans showcasing their talents amidst a backdrop of full autumn color in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The First Fork Festival provides a unique opportunity to shop for gifts, or pick up something special for yourself, while enjoying the beautiful fall weather in the First Fork Valley. High-quality art and photography, local handcrafted items and collectibles and a variety of local foods will be available for purchase. Ongoing demonstrations and hands-on interpretive activities throughout the day make this festival fun for the entire family.
As a highlight of the festival special guest, singer and songwriter Van Wagner will take the stage from 1-2 p.m. in front of the Wildlife Center. A native of the Danville area, Van Wagner has performed musical storytelling all over the world and has been featured in several film productions.
With music, laughter and culture, Wagner’s program will take listeners on a journey through Pennsylvania’s rural heritage and remind listeners of reasons for being proud to be from Pennsylvania.
Other highlights of the 2021 First Fork Festival include: live demonstrations include blacksmithing and flintknapping with Robbie Ickes, hiking stick carving with Nelson Haas, and local history presented by Pennsylvania State Park educators.
Joining the festival for the first time is local author and movie producer, Gale Largey, showing his video “Austin Disaster 1911” and selling autographed copies of his latest production featuring Nessmuk, the foremost environmentalist/naturalist from the Pennsylvania Wilds.
This free event takes place at the Sinnemahoning State Park Office and Wildlife Center, just off Route 872 in Grove Township, Cameron County, 14 miles south of Austin.
If you have questions about the festival or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, contact the park office at 814-647-8961 or SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or visit the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sinnemahoningSP.