Pontoon tours are back at Sinnemahoning State Park. Get out on the water for the first tour of the season, and cruise the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir. Look for wildlife, learn about the history of the dam, and enjoy being out on the lake on a one-hour guided tour. In past years, tour participants have seen eagles, turtles and ducks all from the breezy deck of the pontoon boat.
The first tour of 2022 will be this Sunday, May 8, with departures at 9 a.m., 10:30 and noon. Tours last approximately one hour. Meet at the boat ramp at the Lake Day Use Area.
There is no fee for regular Sunday guided pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. The group size is limited and pre-registration is strongly recommended to reserve a seat. To pre-register, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call 814-647-8401 ext. 0.
Tours will continue to be offered on most Sundays and other selected dates throughout the season, with three tours offered on each date.
If you need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.