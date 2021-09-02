This Labor Day weekend, the park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park is offering a full line-up of programs with something for everyone to enjoy.

Programs on Saturday, Sept. 4, will feature critters for kids, including Crayfish Crazy, 11 a.m.-noon, at 40 Maples Day Use Area; Monarch Butterfly Tagging, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Wildlife Center; Family Owl Craft, 7-7:30 p.m., at the campground amphitheater; and “Magic of the Snowy Owl” nature movie, 7:45-9 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, park programs will take to the skies with Monarch Butterfly Tagging, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Wildlife Center; Night Skies of Sinnemahoning presentation, 7-7:45 p.m. at the campground amphitheater, and Stargazing, 9-10:30 p.m. at the Wildlife Viewing Area just north of the park office.

Escape to the lake with a boating program on the George B. Stevenson Dam. Pontoon boat tours will be offered both Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6, starting at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Then, end the holiday weekend with a splash with Kayak Games for older kids and adults, from 2-3:30 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 6.

Registration is recommended for the boating programs. To register for a program or for more information, visit online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/calendar. For assistance with online registration call 814-647-8401.

If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

