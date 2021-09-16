Weekend programs at Sinnemahoning include a fall bird walk, an elk program, pontoon tours and a children’s program.
Fall Migration Bird Walk. Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:30-10 a.m.. Take a walk with the park naturalist, Susan Schenck, to search for songbirds. All ages and abilities welcome. Hike will be 1-2 miles over mostly level terrain. Bring binoculars or borrow from the park. Bring water. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at Pavilion 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Understanding Elk Behavior. Saturday, Sept. 18, 22-3 p.m. This year when watching elk do more than just count antler points. Learn to read elk behavior by understanding herd dynamics, body language and vocalizations in this interactive program for all ages. Meet at the Wildlife Center classroom.
Pontoon Boat Tours. Sunday, Sept. 19, 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon. Take a one-hour tour of the lake with park staff to search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles and other wildlife. Program is free but donations are requested. All ages welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Meet at the Lake Day Use Area.
Kids’ Story Time and Nature Walk. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2-3 p.m. Join the Sinnemahoning State Park educator for a book reading, simple craft and outdoor activity based on the book, “Chipmunk Song” by Joanne Ryder. Program intended for families with children ages 3-7. Older and younger siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the Discovery Area near the Wildlife Center.
To pre-register for a pontoon tour, or for a complete list of programs offered, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. If you need assistance with online registration or have questions, call 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.