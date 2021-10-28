On Saturday, Oct. 30, Sinnemahoning State Park is offering a fun-filled afternoon in nature celebrating all things Halloween. From games and crafts, to a nature walk and spooky science, this day is sure to be a hoot.
Programs include Owl Craft from noon to 1 p.m. for ages 4-10, Creepy Crawly Critter Quest from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 4-10, and Spooky Science from 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 6 to adult.
Games and activities for all ages will be held between programs. Costumes are encouraged. Sweet treats will be offered for visitors in costumes.
Meet at the Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center classroom. No pre-registration is required. Stop by anytime throughout the afternoon.
For more information, visit online DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call 814-647-8401.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.