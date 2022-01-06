On Saturday, Jan. 8, Sinnemahoning State Park will offer two free, family-friendly opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
Coffee with the Birds, Saturday, Jan. 8, 9-10 a.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, indoors, as participants learn about the birds visiting the feeders just outside the classroom window and participate in a Project Feeder Watch bird count to help scientists learn more about the bird species in this area. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome. No pre-registration required. Meet in classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning.
Snowshoeing Basics, Saturday, Jan. 8, 10-11:30 a.m. Snowshoeing is a great way to explore your favorite trails in winter. New to the sport? No problem. Park staff will help you get started. Snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided. Program will begin indoors with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles, followed by a guided practice instruction on level ground, then a short excursion on the trail.
If snow depth is insufficient for snowshoeing, the indoor portion of the program will still be held, followed by a 2- to 3-mile nature hike. Program is free, but pre-registration is required by Thursday, Jan. 6.
To pre-register for the snowshoe program, or for more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. If you need assistance with online registration, call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.