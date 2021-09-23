Visit Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend for an autumn-themed program. Catch monarch butterflies on Saturday or Sunday, learn to measure and score elk antlers on Saturday and take a ride Sunday on the final pontoon boat tours of the season.
Monarch Butterfly Tagging: Saturday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon — Learn about monarch butterfly biology and migration through a short PowerPoint presentation, then take a walk in the park to catch, tag and release butterflies. Arial nets provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. All ages welcome. Indoor presentation will be held rain or shine, but tagging will not take place in wet or rainy weather. Meet in the Wildlife Center classroom.
Measuring and Scoring Antlers: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2-3 p.m. — Discover how deer and elk antlers grow, what conditions make for the largest antlers and how to rough score elk and deer antlers. Program includes hands-on practice of measuring elk antlers and take-home references. Intended for adults and older children. Meet in the Wildlife Center classroom.
Pontoon Boat Tours: Sunday, Sept. 26, three tours starting at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon — Join park staff for a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the lake as we search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles and other wildlife. Program is free but donations are requested. All ages welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Meet at the Lake Day Use Area.
To pre-register for a pontoon tour, or to see a complete list of programs offered at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. If you need assistance with online registration or have questions, please call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.