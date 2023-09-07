Mark your calendars on Saturday, Oct. 14 for the return of the annual First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park.
The festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, craft makers and artisans. Surrounded by glorious fall color at Sinnemahoning State Park, this event draws over 1,000 visitors each year and it all goes down from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Wildlife Center grounds on Park Road.
Food and artisan vendors
First Fork Festival will feature several local food vendors serving up sandwiches, sides and snacks. Local authors, artists, artisans and craft makers will provide a great opportunity to purchase locally made gifts.
Live entertainment
Come join Central Pennsylvania folk musician Jim Colbert as he highlights the stage with his Pennsylvania themed songs. Additionally, local authors, historians, and exhibitors will be on site to educate festival goers.
Educational activities
Children, adults and families can participate in several interactive educational activities staffed by local historians, conservation districts, and PA DCNR Educators. Learn about archeology, blacksmithing, watersheds, and even play historic games such as horseshoes.
Vendors wanted
The park is still accepting applications for vendors and exhibitors until Thursday, Sept. 21. Interested vendors can contact the park for an application. Currently, the park is not accepting any additional applications for food vendors.