This holiday weekend, the park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park are offering interactive programs for all ages, including a Creek Critters stream program and Fish of Sinnemahoning bingo game on Saturday, July 3, and pontoon boat tours of the lake on both Sunday, July 4, and Monday July 5.
Saturday, July 3, 2:30-3:30 p.m. is Creek Critters at 40 Maples Day Use Area. Explore the habitat of a freshwater stream and learn about the animals that live there. Nets and containers are provided for this free, family-oriented program. Parents will be asked to assist young children. Dress to get wet. Water shoes recommended.
From 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, it’s the Fish of Sinnemahoning bingo game and campground movie in the campground amphitheater. Discover interesting facts about the fish that live in Sinnemahoning’s waters while enjoying a fun game with family and friends. Interactive campground talk followed by 30-minute Eyewitness video, “Pond and River.” All are welcome to attend, even those not camping in the park. The event is canceled in the event of rain.
Sunday and Monday, July 4 and 5 are pontoon boat tours in the boat launch area. Join park staff for a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir and search the shorelines for herons, ducks, turtles and other wildlife. For Program is free but donations requested. Three tours each day: 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon. Reservation recommended but not required.
To register for a program or for more information, visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/calendar. For assistance with online registration information, call the park office at 814-647-8401.If you need an accommodation to participate due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit at least seven days in advance.