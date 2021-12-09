Crafters and holiday decorator looking for a unique look for the holiday tree can create homemade ornaments using local natural materials.

Sinnemahoning State Park will offer a Natural Ornaments program on two Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Park staff will guide and inspire participants to use pinecones, acorns, and other natural objects to create their own unique natural ornaments. A large selection of natural materials and craft supplies will be provided.

Program is free and open to all ages. Children under the age of 10 may need adult assistance. Pre-registration is not required. Meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park.

For more information, visit online DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call the Sinnemahoning State Park office at 814-647-8401.If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

