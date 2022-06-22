There was a great turnout for the recent “Stream Bugs” presentation held at the Coudersport Arboretum. Children and adults got a closeup look at some of the smallest creatures in local streams while learning about their life cycles and anatomy.
Potter County Conservation District Communications and Outreach Advisor Emily Shosh and second-year intern Haylee Ludington opened the program with a slide presentation that featured glimpses of stream life, including one from Shosh’s childhood. Pointing to the photo of her as a baby on her father’s lap, Shosh said that she grew up investigating what lives in streams, and building on that fascination is what led her to choose her career which focuses on protecting soil and water quality.
She taught the group that learning about benthic macroinvertebrates, aka stream insects, enables people to tell whether a stream is healthy or not by looking at the variety of insects that live in it. She said, if a stream only has the type that can survive toxic conditions, leeches for example, that’s a good indicator that the quality of the stream is poor.
Shosh shared information about Conservation District programs that are targeting areas that will benefit by implementation of strategies including those designed to prevent stream erosion.
After seeing pictures of the feathery-like gills on stonefly larvae, nymph stage of dragonflies, caddisflies, mayflies that spend the majority of their lives underwater with only a day as an adult in the air, the kids were especially excited to take a closer look.
Shosh invited everyone to join her at the table, separate the insects into groups, and view them through the aid of a microscope. Magnified on the screen, the insects looked more like creatures expected from the pre-dinosaur era they hail from.
Shosh’s reference to honor the “small but mighty” in the world — whether it be insects, people, or choices people make — inspired everyone to consider how their actions determine the ability of the environment and its inhabitants to thrive.