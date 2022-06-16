Help keep the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library afloat by attending a library fundraiser with your crew from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the library at 201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany.
The cost is $20 per ticket for adults 21 and older only. Tickets on sale at the library now.
The event will include wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, appetizers, live music, door prizes and bucket auction inside. Outside, there will be food trucks from Cream ‘N Sugar Mobile, Kettlishes Kettle Corn and Lemonade and more.
Everything is included in the admission ticket except for the bucket auction and food trucks which have an additional fee. Some food trucks are cash or venmo only.
To donate your time, beverages or an item for the bucket auction, contact Library Director Mary Grace Collier-Kisler at 814-642-9210.