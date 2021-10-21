Smoker Logging is bringing the Halloween Extravaganza to Emporium Saturday, Oct. 30 in conjunction with the borough’s trick or treat, business trick or treat and trunk or treat.
Cameron County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Solak said businesses will be open 4-6 p.m. handing out candy. Those businesses without a storefront downtown are invited to set up near the chamber office and across the street at WLEM-AM to participate in the event.
Trunk or Treat will take place in the Reid’s Hometown Emporium NAPA lot. Organizers say if that lot fills, participants are encouraged to set up along Fourth Street. Set up will begin at 2 p.m. Guy and Mary Felt Manor will host an outdoor trick or treat from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
In the large vacant lot in downtown Emporium, DJ Smokin Sounds will take to the chamber stage at 3 p.m. and broadcast Halloween music throughout the afternoon and evening. Smoker Logging has arranged for blow up slides and a hay bale maze. A dump truck load of firewood donated by Smoker Logging will be chanced off. Rich Valley Wines will have beverages for sale and Sugar Hillbilly along with Anytime Lunchtime food trucks will be on site.
Emporium Borough Trick or Treat is 6-8 p.m. by porch light invite.