On Saturday, Aug, 21, the public is invited to attend a free Christian outdoor festival, SoulStock 2021. This year’s event will take place at the Depot Street Park in downtown St. Marys. The excitement kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs all day until 9 p.m.
SoulStock features eight bands including several that are recording artists like On The Mend, A Day Awaits, Danelle Cressinger Band and Scott Edward Jones bringing his Funky Sunday Party. Also, local bands including the Worship Team from Open Arms Church, and others.
Special guest speakers consist of Ted and Crystal Slater, Rock Pifer, Crystal Owens and Travis Habersham.
At the festival there will be dozens of vendors including several food trucks.
SoulStock is produced by Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc., a non-profit group from Kersey.