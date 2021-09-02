Each year the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites students in grades 4-12 to participate in its poster and photo contest to encourage creative expression and an appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
The contests are open to school-aged children in grades 4-12 who live in Pennsylvania. Entries will compete against others in the same age group. Youngsters can be attending public, private or home schools. Questions about the contest or for information on rules and how to enter? Contact the PFSC/PWF office at 717-232-3480 or susan@pfsc.org.
Organizers hope to encourage youth to learn more about Pennsylvania’s wildlife, fisheries and natural resources through these contests.
This year’s theme is “Predators & Prey.”
Predation is a biological interaction where one organism, the predator, kills and eats another organism, its prey. While most people don’t like thinking about the topic, it is a natural part of the cycle of life. The coyote is the predator to small mammals, but what is the predator to the coyote?
A link to entry forms, rules, deadlines and instructions is also available at www.pawildlife.org.