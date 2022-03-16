If you are facing what seems like unbeatable odds, perhaps an addiction or some other mountain in your life, one night and three hours has been set aside to support the addicted and those hurt or struggling.
The St. Marys Area High School will host “The Story Tour” on Saturday, March 26. “The Story Tour” features the music of Allan Scott Band, God stories from across the U.S.A. and multiple speaker’s including suicide survivor and Pastor Travis Habbershon and ex-drug addict, liar and thief Allan Scott.
You’ll leave encouraged and believing that God can heal any hurt, restore any situation and move any mountain.
Tickets are on sale now at www.thestorytour.org. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more information contact 814-335-1177. The Story Tour is hosted by Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc.