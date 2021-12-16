The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties.
The goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staff person.
The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
HARC Grants fund projects designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records maintained by local governments, historical societies and academic institutions.
Locally, the following organizations were awarded grants: Eldred World War II Museum Inc., $4,000, and McKean County Historical Society, $4,000.