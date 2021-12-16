Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.