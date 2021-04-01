The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will begin welcoming visitors to state-owned historic sites and museums, including the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses, on Friday, April 30 with reduced hours of operation and limited capacity. Operating schedules may vary by site. Watch the website and social media for important updates.
As PHMC opens its sites to the public, operations have been adjusted to provide a safer environment for staff, volunteers and visitors and to prevent or mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The protocols may vary from site to site, but the following guidelines apply at all properties:
All visitors, volunteers, and staff must wear a face mask when entering and while visiting each site or when near others on the grounds. Anyone not willing to wear masks will not be admitted.
All visitors, volunteers and staff must practice social distancing by remaining six feet away from anyone not in your household.
The museums are reducing the capacity of visitors at each site and museums in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.
Visitors must wash or sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer as they begin their visit at the site’s visitor center and/or house museum. They should do so again before leaving. Hand sanitizer will be available at all facilities.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, cough, chills, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath or loss of taste) should refrain from visiting until they are symptom-free.
“High touch” surfaces such as door handles, push plates, railings, switches, countertops, and benches will be disinfected frequently throughout the day. Rest-rooms will be cleaned and disinfected several times throughout the day depending on visitation levels.
No events or gatherings, including exhibit openings, special events and facility rentals are scheduled at this time to give staff the opportunity to re-acclimate to regular operations before holding events. PHMC will provide an update when they can resume scheduling.
School groups, including groups of homeschoolers, will resume in the fall.