Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 103 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 163rd to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
Four cadets received special awards and recognition:
- Sean M. Mullins, American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications; John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests; and Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course
- Monica M. Carl, the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership
- Brandon J. Young, the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class
- William A. Moyer, the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training
The new troopers will report to the following stations on May 23: Troop F, Mansfield — Luke J. Hook, Mitchell H. Kerrick and Brandon J. Wilson.