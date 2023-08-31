Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 50 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 167th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Paris. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”
Five cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.
- Brody M. Moore received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications.
- Brody M. Moore also received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
- Aaron J. Mylan received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Thomas L. Walutes III received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
- Marten L. Weston received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Andrew M. Zaborowski received the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops Sept. 5:
Troop C (which includes McKean County) — Nathan A. Lash
Troop F (which includes Potter and Cameron counties) — Charles G. Ball, Emily J. Harsomchuck, Philip V. Kyle, Aaron J. Mylan, Caleb B. Smith, Jacob T. Walker
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania state trooper, visit patrooper.com.