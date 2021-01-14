Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced Friday that 51 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 160th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy YouTube channel.
Six cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Richard L. Magnuson Jr.
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, leadership: Kevin P. Wilson
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, highest physical skills test score: Giovanni Romero
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, highest academic achievement: Jeffrey W. Payton Jr.
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, highest proficiency in driver safety training: Nicholas L. Hornbaker
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, highest pistol qualification course score: Matthew D. Stercho
Locally, Luke W. Fusco has been assigned to Troop F in Coudersport.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.