Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 91 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 161st graduating cadet class.
These graduates have been assigned to the following area stations:
Troop C, Lewis Run — Austin J. Burney, Bradley L. Walters and Kyle M. Warren
Troop F, Coudersport — David P. Batkowski, Richard T. Obermeyer and Rocky J. Owens
Troop F, Emporium — Ty W. Haines, Carlee R. Hidinger and Remington J. Miller
