Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops.
The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family members. Cadet Matthew J. Condrad spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Five cadets received special awards and recognition: American Legion Award, all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications: Matthew J. Condrad; Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Award, leadership: Jeremy J. Seabridge; Colonel John K. Schafer Award, highest combined score on physical skills tests: Timothy J. Shields; Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, highest level of academic achievement: Melvin L. Eby III; Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, highest proficiency in driver safety training: Christopher A. Cashin; Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, highest score on the pistol qualification course: Matthew J. Condrad.
Among the graduates assigned to the stations are: Troop F, Coudersport — Melvin L. Eby III and Bryce A. Reichenbach and Troop C, Lewis Run — Brandon J. Long and Kevin M. Shaffer.
