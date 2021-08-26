All students in grades 7-12 residing in Potter County are invited to enter an essay contest with cash prizes.
The contest is to encourage young writers and to honor the memory of author Margaret Sutton, who was born and raised in Potter County. The awards presentation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, as part of the annual Judy Bolton Weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities will be held through Zoom meetings this year. More information on the 2021 weekend can be found at www.judybolton.com.
This year’s theme is “A Special Friendship.” Each year during the Judy Bolton weekend, fans feature one of the books in the series. This year, the book is “The Spirit of Fog Island.”
In this book, Judy makes friends with a Native American girl. She learns about her new friend’s traditions and troubles as they solve a mystery together. For the essay contest, students are asked to create an original story that involves a special friendship between two people who seem quite different from each other.
Entries will be accepted starting August. 1, and the deadline for submissions is midnight on Sept 22. The judges (a panel of published authors) will announce the winners during a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Oct. 9. Winners in the junior high and high school categories will receive cash prizes and have their essays published online.
For complete contest rules, visit www.MargaretSuttonBooks.com.