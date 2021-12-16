On Saturday, Nov. 20, Dickinson Center, Inc. hosted its 4th annual Survivors of Suicide Loss event.
Family and loved ones affected by suicide loss gathered together to find comfort and gain understanding as they shared stories of healing and hope. Though group discussion, attendees offered their experience so that others may find hope and learn from their strength and resilience.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Chew provided advice on coping through the holidays.
If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Visit www.dickinsoncenter.org for more information or call the 24-hour crisis hotline number at 1-800-652-0562.