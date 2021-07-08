Restaurant applications have been sent to more than 60 restaurants for the 30th Annual Taste of Olean scheduled for July 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the War Veterans Park, 551 East State Street, Olean, N.Y.
The Taste of Olean is co-sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 44 corporate sponsors and National Grid Co. Admission is free. Pay as you eat.
Qualifying restaurants must be a public eating-place, whose primary commercial function is to serve food on a retail basis, offers seating at the principle place of business and be open year round in the greater Olean area.
Regional and specialty foods, as well as food trucks must be approved by the Taste Committee. The committee encourages restaurants to present “tastes” of foods, not whole meals or sandwiches but smaller portions with affordable costs between 50 cents and $5.
The cost for a restaurant to vend at the Taste of Olean is $225 for GOACC members and $275 for non-members.
Tri County Arts Council is accepting applications from regional artists for the 70th Annual Art in the Park celebration, held in conjunction with the Taste.
Olean Theatre Workshop will host a Taste of Talent showcasing local entertainers. Eric Jones will be on site with his famous caricature drawings. Balloon animals and face painting will also be available.
The 14th annual Hospitality Wall of Fame will be awarded to individuals and/or businesses that have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/hospitality industry.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email taste@oleanny.com.