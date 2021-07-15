Ten Galeton High School students have been awarded scholarships from the William and L.R. Gale Community Foundation a/k/a Galeton Foundation. The 2021 scholarships totaled $135,000 with each student being awarded $2,500 per semester. This year’s recipients are:
- Hunter Beck, son of Donald and Lisa Beck, plans to attend Indiana University majoring in cyber security.
- Cassandra Bliss, daughter of Bernie Bliss and Lisa Quinn, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in radiology.
- Ayana Brelo, daughter of Daniel and Heather Brelo, plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in social work.
- Danielle Claycomb, daughter of Daniel Claycomb and Amanda Jordan, plans to attend Shippensburg University majoring in sustainability.
- Jake Cochran, son of Dave and Laureen Cochran, plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center to become a lineman.
- Hunter Crowell, son of Wesley and Penny Crowell, plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center to become a lineman.
- Brayden Gail, son of Thomas and Tonya Gail, plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in liberal studies.
- Makenna Shuemaker, daughter of Joshua and Sarah Shuemaker plans to attend cosmetology school.
- Noah Shutt, son of Dustin and Crystal Shutt, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in building construction.
- Ty Stover, son of Kyle and Dawn Stover, plans to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology majoring in HVAC.
The scholarship program began in 2013 for current high school seniors attending Galeton Area High School who have been accepted to an accredited college, university or trade school. The scholarship awards may be used to help pay for tuition, books and room and board charges and are paid directly to the college, university or trade school. The Galeton Foundation also awards grants to 501©3 organizations within the borough of Galeton and its environs.
The recipients of the Herman & Berta Robbins Vocational Scholarship for 2021 are:
- Cassandra Bliss, daughter of Bernie Bliss and Lisa Quinn, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in Radiology.
- Hunter Crowell, son of Wesley and Penny Crowell, plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center to become a Lineman.
- Makenna Shuemaker, daughter of Joshua and Sarah Shuemaker plans to attend cosmetology school.
- Noah Shutt, son of Dustin and Crystal Shutt, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in Building Construction.
- Ty Stover, son of Kyle and Dawn Stover, plans to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology majoring in HVAC.
The administrative committee includes Henry Lush, chairman; Dr. Michael Callahan and Debora Long. C&N Wealth Management is trustee for the foundation. Scholarship and grant applications may be accessed on the C&N website at cnbankpa.com/Scholarships.