Denise Bean, executive director of The Guidance Center, announced the appointment of two new senior staff members; Tina Cary, as senior director of provider relations and community engagement, and Eric C. Hern as senior director of operations.
“I’m excited to have professional individuals with Tina and Eric's experience and knowledge base join our team,” said Bean. “Ms. Cary has extensive knowledge of the behavioral health systems in the northwestern Pennsylvania region and will be an asset to the organization as we work with regional partners and increase collaborative outreach. Mr. Hern comes to us with a significant background in finance, human resources, and other senior management areas of responsibility."
Cary said she “looks forward to cultivating new relationships as well as enhancing the existing partnerships.” Hern "looks forward to working with our staff in various locations throughout northwest Pennsylvania as well as supporting our engagement in local communities."
Cary comes to The Guidance Center with over 25 years' experience in the field of behavioral health. Prior to joining The Guidance Center, she was the executive director at Deerfield Behavioral Health of Warren.
Hern comes to The Guidance Center with more than 30 years in senior management positions in both the private and public sector, including most recently as director of finance and administration for Warren County, where he worked to make improvements to various functional areas including insurance, human resources, retirement plans, risk management and financial systems.
The Guidance Center offers community-based services including mental health, intellectual disabilities, outpatient therapy and education and prevention services in McKean, Elk, Potter, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson and Warren counties in Pennsylvania and Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties in New York. For more information, visit www.guidancecenter.net.