Three young women are vying for the 2021 Potter County Fair Queen title: Crystal Clark, Galeton; Aubri Thompson, Coudersport and Riley Thompson, Ulysses.
The purpose of the Potter County Fair Queen competition is to encourage the promotion of agriculture through the Potter County Fair and to create better relations between youth and adults in both rural and urban settings. The role of a fair queen is to serve as ambassadors to promote the fair, agriculture and Potter County in a positive way.
The candidates prepare a written essay on “What My Fair Means to the Community,” a three to five-minute speech on “Why You Should Come to My Fair,” have a personal interview and participate in fair activities. The new queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the fairgrounds.
Crystal Clark
Crystal Clark is the 16-year-old daughter of Melinda and Mike Clark of Galeton. She will be a junior at Galeton Area School this fall. Crystal participates in student council and National Honor Society and has held the positions for class officers for both president and vice-president.
She is very involved in 4-H and has been awarded the Green Merit Award, the White Clover Award, the Green Clover Award and the Outstanding Project Award. Crystal is active with the First Baptist Church Youth Group. She has exhibited garlic, canned goods, sewing projects and has even shown sheep.
When asked “Why would you like to be the Potter County Fair,” Crystal said that she feels it would be an amazing opportunity to grow her public speaking and leadership skills.
Aubri Thompson
Aubri Thompson will be a senior this fall at Coudersport Area Jr.-Sr. High School. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Katrina and Jed Rimel.
In school, she is a member of the Spudgrowers FFA Chapter where she earned her Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, Chapter Star in ag business and helped with kindergarten Ag Day and Farm Safety Day. She has served as her chapter’s vice president.
She also participated in 4-H. She has shown a rabbit and a goat at the Potter County Fair. Aubri is a member of her school’s volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field teams. She is also a member of student council, yearbook club, mock trial, homecoming and prom committees, model United Nations and 2022 class president.
When asked why she would like to be the Potter County Fair Queen, Aubri said, “I would like to be the Potter County Fair Queen because it would provide me the opportunity to better promote agriculture and leadership while having a positive influence on and in my community.”
Riley Thompson
Riley Thompson is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Shirley Thompson of Ulysses. She will be a junior this fall at Northern Potter Jr.-Sr. High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, basketball team and treasurer of Headwaters FFA.
Riley is a member of the Famous Wabbits 4-H Club where she has earned the Outstanding 4-Her Award, Merit Award and Helping Hands Award. Riley has participated in the Pennsylvania Jr. Jersey activities including Jr. Achievement Award and first in second places in the public speaking contests. She has earned her Star Discovery and Greenhand degrees in FFA, plus gold placement for public speaking and creed speaking.
Riley has shown beef, dairy, goats and sheep at the fair plus exhibits 4-H projects. She has worked collecting grazing data and water samples for the NRCS on the farm.
When asked “Why would you like to be the Potter County Fair Queen,” Riley replied, “The fair has opened many doors that have greatly benefited me. The grounds hold many amazing memories. I want others to share those great experiences with me and see others make lifelong memories of their own.”
The public is encouraged to come see the candidates during fair week and watch the crowning of the 2022 Potter County Fair Queen by the outgoing Potter County Fair Queen Macy West.