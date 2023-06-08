The Tri-County Arts Council recently named Betsy G. Gingerich and Brad Stevens to its board.
Gingerich, of Olean has 29 years of higher education experience, mostly in admissions, financial aid, enrollment management, academic affairs and president’s office management. She earned her MBA in nonprofit management from Alvernia University and her BA in speech communication from Shippensburg University.
Stevens joined the Tri-County Arts Council Board late last year. He is an attorney who currently runs his own practice throughout the Southern Tier and is an assistant public defender in Niagara County. He is a graduate of Elmira College, St. Bonaventure, and Albany Law School. In addition to his involvement with the business side of the Council, Brad enjoys creative projects with his daughter Jaelyn and taking inspiration from the numerous talented artists in the area.
The Tri-County Arts Council, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean, has updated its Artist Market and is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Its current gallery show, “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now” “Survive, Alive, Thrive,” features the works from the culminating show for Seneca-Iroquois National Museum’s artist in residency program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Area Development fund. The show is on display through July 1 in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery.