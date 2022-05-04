One hundred eighteen shooters from the Southern Conference (Pa.) competed against 58 East Conference shooters Saturday, April 23 at the Bradford Gun Club in the annual All-Star Shoot. PA’s Southern Conference captured this year’s title by a final score of 384 to 360.
Top 8 for Southern Conference All Star Shoot
Bradford: Evan Smith 50,
Otto-Eldred: Sebastian Zona 49, Wyatt Farr 48, Austin Unverdorben 48, Jaydon Stone 47.
Coudersport: John Wylie 48, Benjamin Torrey 47.
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 47.
Southern Conference; 50 bird event for remaining season matches, held at Bradford
Bradford 377: Clayton Brinksy 50, Jaydon Schwab 48, Harrison Morrisroe 48, Wyatt Stark 48, Andrew Giordano 46, Mitchell Brinsky 46, Chase Gray 46, Matt Decasper 45.
Otto-Eldred 374: Wyatt Farr 49, Jaydon Stone 48, Austin Unverdaben 48, Sebastian Zona 48, Gavin Pearce 47, Billy Clayson 46, Nick Brown 44, Gavin Silvis 44.
Coudersport 346: Tyler Boyd 45, Otto Deutschlander 45, Owen Deutschlander 44, Miranda Herling 43, Brooke Tubbs 43, Julian Serat 42, Wyatt Kibbe 42, Hanneh Fleniken 42.
Smethport 333: Brayden Cosper 47, Hunter Dumire 45, Josh Erickson 42, Cole Szuba 42, Michael Wooster 41, Katelyn Dunn 39, Demetri Wilber 39, Cole Walker 38.
Oswayo Valley 294: Zain Harvey 44, Aiden Resig 40, Karielle Johnston 38, Khloe Carpenter 38, Alex Harmon 37, Conner Howard 36, Owen Roulo 33, Dana Williams 28.
South Conference Team Standings
First Place: Otto-Eldred = 1,095
Second Place: Bradford = 1,092
Third Place: Coudersport = 1,043
Fourth Place: Smethport = 983
Fifth Place: Oswayo Valley = 839