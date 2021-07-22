The Tri-County Arts Council will offer two Summer Art Camps from 9–11 a.m., and noon–2 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 26 to 30 in the Arts Council,110 W. State St., Olean, N.Y.
The morning class, “Creating Art Inspired by Eric Carle,” (www.carlemuseum.org) the writer and illustrator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” will be offered from 9 –11 a.m., for children ages 5–7, and will be taught by Tara Dedrich.
The afternoon class, “Animal Faces,” will be held from noon–2 p.m. for children ages 7–11 and will be taught by Samila Sosic.
Children will create animal faces in painting and collage. The class, which will utilize mixed media, painting and making collage, will teach how to draw realistic eyes, noses and mouths; and paint, cut and paste strips of paper which will create an animal portrait with an interesting background.
The older children will draw and paint their own animal face parts and the younger ones will trace drawings and paint over it.
Sign-up for the Summer Art Camp on the Arts Council website, www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html. All art materials are included. Classes are $60. Class participation is limited to 14.