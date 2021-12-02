The Tri-County Arts Council is offering “Brushes and Brews,” an evening of still life painting with artist, Samila Sosic, 5–7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Four Mile Brewing Company, 202 E. Green St., Olean, N.Y. Sign up on the website: https://www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html.
“Brushes N Brews is a fun evening with your friends, where you can laugh, have a Four Mile beer, and paint in a judgment free atmosphere. We will bring all your painting supplies and Four Mile Brewing is ready to take your order,” Allison Braun, education coordinator at Tri-County Arts Council, said. “Bring a group of friends to complete this fun evening of social creativity.”
Sosic is a Bosnian native, who moved to NYC in 1992 after graduating with a BS in architecture from the University of Sarajevo. In 2005, she enrolled in the interdisciplinary arts program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford where she earned a BA. She continued her art education at the Academy of Art in San Francisco where she earned a MFA before joining the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2014.
Sosic’s work is currently on exhibit in the Aardvark Gallery in Ellicottville, ECCOTA Gallery in Ridgeway; the Depot Gallery in Kane, and the Brooklyn Public Library, NYC, and the American Embassy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The class is for adults 21 or over. The cost is $35 for TCAC family members and $46 for basic and non-members.
For information, contact Allison Braun, education coordinator, at artscoucilallison@gmail.com.