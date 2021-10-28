Every October, the nation celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and to celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”
As a part of NDEAM 2021, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services recently recognized a local business that supports the inclusion of disabled individuals in the workforce.
Dickinson’s Employment Support Services announced that Truck-Lite in Coudersport is their community employer of the year. Over the years, Truck-Lite and their staff have been instrumental in promoting inclusion and recognizing the value of hiring disabled individuals.
“DCI Employment Support Services wishes to extend our thanks to Truck-Lite for being a leader in promoting employment opportunities for the disabled,” said Marsha Dippold, director of Employment Support Services at Dickinson Center, Inc.
For more information, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org.