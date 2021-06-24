Area motorcycle riders are uniting in support of former President Trump with a 100-mile parade-style protest ride. The ride will utilize the same route as the first Trump Thunder Ride held in 2020, starting at Larry’s Sports Center west of Galeton.
Registration for the ride is $10 per vehicle and will be donated to Trump’s legal fees and/or future campaigns. Register from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with kickstands up at 2 p.m. Food and snacks will be available at the beginning of the ride. Vendor spots are available, guest speakers will welcome riders.
These are the towns and arrival times for the parade route: Galeton, 2:08 p.m.; Gaines, 2:14; Sabinsville, 2:27; Westfield, 2:32; Harrison Valley, 2:43; Ulysses, 2:51; Genesee, 3:07; Leek Preserve, Oswayo, 3:25; Shinglehouse, 3:55; and Coudersport, 4:30.
Call 814-435-6548 to volunteer or to be a vendor.