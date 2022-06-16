The John J. Kramer Family Galeton Charitable Trust scholarship is given annually from a trust established in 2013 by a former Galeton resident, John J. Kramer.
Kramer’s intent was to provide scholarships to well-deserving Galeton High School graduates who pursue higher education at colleges, universities or trade schools with preference being given to those pursuing studies in the fields of the sciences and engineering, including mathematics and medical related studies, education and technical schools.
This year two recipients will split the total scholarship distribution amount of $19,500. The 2022 recipients are: Lauren Sauley, daughter of Michael Sauley and Shannon Kurtz, who plans to attend Millersville University majoring in respiratory therapy; and Mikayla Schott, whodaughter of Ryan and Stephanie Schott, plans to attend Clarion University majoring in nursing.