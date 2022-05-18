Two Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center students earned a third industry certification.
Benjamin Torrey, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop, earned his Ethical Hacker Pro certification on May 5. Ben is a senior from Northern Potter School District. He previously earned his PC Pro and Network Pro certifications.
Corinna Wood, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop, earned her Server Pro 2016: Install and Storage certification on April 27. Corinna is a senior from Smethport Area School District. She previously earned her PC Pro and Network Pro certifications.
Bryann and Corinna’s certificates are backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring their skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information of the industry certifications, go to w3.testout.com/certification/benefits/benefits-professional.