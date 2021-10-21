Those remembering Joan Sampson are Rod and Cindy Cochran and Darwin and Stefanie Otoolini. Sophie Barnett has been remembered by Liz Cowburn.
Gifts in memory of Dot Hilfiger have been given by the American Legion Auxiliary #963, Bill Carpenter and Sheri Graves. Marie Cass has been honored for her 100th birthday by Sheri Graves.
A gift in honor of Benjamin Olney for Father’ Day was given by Sheila Olney. A gift in memory of Stewart Burrous was given by Rod and Cindy Cochran.
The annual Halloween bake sale will be Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to whenever. All donations are gratefully accepted.