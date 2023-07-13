Recent contributors to the 2023 mailing campaign include Charlinda Collins and Elery J. Walizer in memory of Elery H. and Carolyn Walizer.
Gifts in memory of June Gray were given by Bill Carpenter, John and Mary Gray, Laurel and Kurt Kosa and the Retired Northern Potter Teachers. Liz Cowburn has given in memory of Emma George.
Pauline “Pam” Lampman has been remembered by Scott and Nancy Bice. A gift in memory of Douglas Hyde was given by Linda and Bill Lincoln. The American Legion Auxiliary Post #963 has given in memory of Marie Cass and Shirley Jewell.
Honey Dunn has been remembered by Bill Carpenter. Sharon Downey has been remembered by Rosalind Eastman and family; Rhonda and David Foertsch; Sheri Graves; Laurie and Art Kear; Linda and Joe Mitchell;, John, Linda and Kate Pifer; and the Book Club Girls