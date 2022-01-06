The United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc. has made its decisions on the local 501c3 non-profit organizations that will receive grants from the current “All In” campaign for the 2022 calendar year.
“This is not an easy process for the board of directors,” said Executive Director Sarah Lonzi. “We received upwards of 40 applications across our three served communities. All of these applications were worthy and we are confident in our decisions on how to allocate the dollars raised for the next year. It is important to note that if the campaign falls short each agency will have a deduction of that percentage from what they are expected to receive.”
The 2022 recipients of the Community Impact grants are: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, CARE for Children, CASA, Catholic Charities, Destinations – Bradford, Bradford Hospital Foundation Meals on Wheels, Evergreen Elm, Friendship Table, Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center, Growing with Grace, A Partnership in Housing, The Salvation Army, YMCA, YWCA, Port Allegany Area Recreation, S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, Port Allegany Fire Department, Hamlin Memorial Library, McKean County Historical Society, Smethport Memorial Recreation Center, Smethport Senior Center, and The United Methodist Church Pre-School (Smethport). It is your generous donations that will allow for these organizations to continue their quality programming in 2021 to family, friends and neighbors.
The United Way campaigns currently stand at: Bradford – 66%, Smethport – 80% and Port Allegany – 34%. It is clear there is a ways to go with only a few weeks left in the campaign. If you are considering a pledge to the United Way, contact the office at 814-368-6181 or at admin@uwbanews.org.