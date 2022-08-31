The occupational health center currently located on the third floor at Bradford Regional Medical Center will be getting a new home inside the hospital.
Opening this fall will be a newly-renovated occupational health center in a larger space with that will feature more exam rooms, specific testing rooms, and a convenient location. The center will be easily accessible at its new location on the first floor of BRMC.
“We’re excited to continue to improve our current services and this is another great investment that we’re making into the community,” said David Monroe, MBA, BSN, RN chief administrative officer, BRMC. “With BRMC being a local leader in health and safety activities, this improvement to our occupational health center will continue to have a tremendous impact on the local workforce”.
There are no disruptions in any services with the planned move into the new office space this fall. The office is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.
There are a variety of cost-effective services offered in the occupational health center at BRMC. The services provided by the occupational health center include DOT examinations by a certified medical examiner, pre-employment physicals, work related injuries, respiratory surveillance and respirator fit testing. Staff is certified to do pulmonary function tests and employment hearing tests and are able to conduct specialty screenings upon request.
The department runs several drug testing consortiums to meet DOT regulations as well as non-mandated testing for a variety of industries and currently serves over 100 consortium companies on both sides of the New York and Pennsylvania border. 24-hour call is offered for consortium members, along with supervisor training and discounted services. On site surveillance is also offered to local industries.
The newly renovated offices will continue to offer the current breadth of services to patients throughout the region. For more information visit brmc-ogh.org or call 814-368-2000.