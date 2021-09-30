UPMC welcomes Jesse Minor, CRNP, to the ear, nose and throat and primary care teams at UPMC Cole.
Minor received his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from the State College of Florida, Bradenton, Fla., and a master’s degree in nursing from State Joseph’s College of Maine, Standish, Maine. Additionally, Minor has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Valley Forge University, Phoenixville.
“I look forward on expanding my healthcare experience by joining Dr. Reed and Dr. Tronetti’s teams to continue to provide safe and reliable care close to home in the four counties we serve,” said Minor. “It has always been important to me that our patients do not have to travel great distances to receive the care they deserve.”
Minor is accepting new patients and referrals. He sees patients at UPMC Cole, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, and UPMC Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany. To schedule an appointment, call 814-642-2505.
For more information on UPMC services available in north central Pa., visit UPMC.com/northcentralpa.