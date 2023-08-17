UPMC in North Central Pa. is receiving statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.
UPMC hospitals and clinics in north central Pa. were named among the three top-performing health systems for eastern Pennsylvania in the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge. UPMC in North Central Pa. includes UPMC Cole, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Williamsport.
UPMC Williamsport was also recognized as a Gift of Life Donor Program Top-Performing Hospital and UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Williamsport received Titanium Gift of Life donor program designations.
“The organs from one person can save up to eight lives, while a single tissue donor can enhance the lives of more than 75 people,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Donors provide hope and help thousands of people on national waiting lists for organ donation. Our region and hospitals’ designations recognize the efforts our providers and staff make every day in our commitment to supporting organ donation as a viable life-saving option.”
The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness within their hospitals and communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania to support the challenge.
UPMC in North Central Pa. promotes organ donation through various events throughout the region including special flag-raising ceremonies highlighting the kickoff of National Donate Life Month. The system also provides education and encouragement to consider organ donation through social media, system marketing and community outreach.
To learn more about organ donation or to register to become a donor with UPMC Transplant Services, visit UPMC.com/DonateLife.