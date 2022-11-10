UPMC Cole welcomes Ashima Mittal, M.D., endocrinology specialist, to Coudersport.
Dr. Mittal earned her medical degree at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J., and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
“The addition of Dr. Mittal also means the addition of Endocrinology Services to UPMC Cole,” said Lori Gross, director, Operations, UPMC Cole. “Endocrinologists like Dr. Mittal use diagnostic tests, such as thyroid ultrasound and biopsy, nuclear medicine scans, bone density tests and an extensive array of laboratory tests to evaluate, monitor and manage hormone disorders. We are excited to be able to now provide the community of Coudersport with access to in-person endocrine care, previously only accessible via telehealth with UPMC providers in Pittsburgh.”
Ashima Mittal, M.D., sees patients at 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, and 45 Pine St., Port Allegany. To make an appointment call 814-642-5072. To learn more about UPMC Endocrinology services, go to UPMC.com/EndocrinologyNCPA.