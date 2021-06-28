Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Potter/McKean/Cameron County Farm Service Agency before the applicable deadline.
“In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Megan Zylinski, FSA’s county executive director in Potter/McKean/Cameron County. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.
How to File a Report
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Potter/McKean/Cameron County:
- July 15 - Corn, soybeans, perennial forage, CRP/CREP, hemp, all other crops
- Aug. 15 - Beans, cabbage
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact the Potter/McKean/Cameron County FSA office to set up an in-person or phone appointment.
To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide: crop and crop type or variety; intended use of the crop; number of acres of the crop; map with approximate boundaries for the crop; planting date(s); panting pattern, when applicable; producer shares; irrigation practice(s); acreage prevented from planting, when applicable; and other information as required.
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions, call 814-274-8522 ext. 2.