Governor Tom Wolf presented 12 members of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their work to improve the lives of Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans, the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.
The awards recognize commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency. The DMVA 12 employees are among 50 award recipients across 12 agencies honored for their exceptional accomplishments in 2021.
Among the organizations recognized were 10 members of the Veteran Outreach Team, who were recognized for their dedicated advocacy and networking across the commonwealth. They are: Samantha Crossman of Bellefonte, Centre County; Daniel Dudkiewicz of Ashley, Luzerne County; Chelsea Ellsworth of Fairview, Erie County; Susan Meighen of Washington, Washington County; Erica Lynn Moore of Harrisburg, Dauphin County; Zachariah Pearson formerly of Smethport, McKean County; Zackary Portser of Johnstown, Cambria County; Jennifer Spitler of Thompson, Susquehanna County; James Stafford of Lancaster, Lancaster County; and Craig Swineford of Duncansville, Blair County.
Veterans and their family members face a wide variety of needs after their service, from reintegration to civilian life to aging-related concerns. There are many programs and support services that can be leveraged to address these varied needs, but only work if veterans know they exist. That is where DMVA’s energetic and focused veteran outreach team has excelled. The team has successfully removed barriers to these services by uncovering, raising awareness of, and streamlining connection to resources across the commonwealth. They have done this primarily through an innovative DMVA initiative called PA VETConnect, an outreach program allowing DMVA to concentrate on delivering services from within the communities where veterans live. It also allows DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services. Thanks to PA VETConnect and these dedicated employees, thousands of veterans are getting the services they need and living better lives.
Learn more about the DMVA by visiting www.dmva.pa.gov or follow www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.