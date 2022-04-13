The Austin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7810 Auxiliary has announced the winners of the Patriotic Coloring Contest. Contestants colored a picture of the American flag and servicemen in uniforms from four branches of the service. Correct coloring of the flag was emphasized.
The contest was open to students in second through fifth grades at the Austin Area School. Winners are:
- 1st place — Grade 3, Joclyn Whitman; Grade 2, Gunner Burrows; Grade 5, Marshall Hoppies; and Grade 4, Alivia Dynda
- 2nd place — Grade 2, Rylee Baker; Grade 5, Kyler Crumrine, Norah Wetzel; Kinleigh Bothell
- 3rd place — Grade 5, Addisyn Burrows; Grade 1, Brycen Ogden; Grade 3, Kendall McKeirnan, Maycee Bright
Group picture of the Austin VFW Post 7810 Ladies Auxiliary and all patriotic coloring contest participants. Auxiliary members include Marianne Kio, Jeanette Nichols, Nancy Glover, Priscilla Ebbert, Shaylyn Nichols, Britta Nichols, Tammy Purdy, LeAnn Stevens and Kim Vasko
Cash prizes were awarded to all winners. First place winners will have their pictures entered in the state contest at the Department of Pennsylvania VFW competition.