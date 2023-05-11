Austin VFW Post 7810 will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday, May 20 at the town square.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the gazebo followed by a parade which will start at 11:30 a.m. and travel from the Emporium Specialties parking lot along Main Street and end at the school.
Austin Scouts will host a duck race at the bridge on the school path. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Post Home on Costello Avenue. A chance auction and meat raffle will be held throughout the afternoon with the Krupnik band scheduled from 4-8 p.m. at the Post Home.