Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Cherry Springs State Park for How to Choose and Use a Telescope. Those who register will receive a link to this Microsoft Teams session.
The free 30-minute virtual program is being presented on Friday, Feb. 26 at noon by Tim Morey, park natural resource specialist.
How to Choose and Use a Telescope is for people who have a telescope for stargazing but need help to use it as well as for those who are interested in purchasing a telescope. There will be time for questions.
Those who participate in this program and just bought a new telescope or are having trouble with their existing telescope can schedule a free one-on-one virtual follow-up session if needed.
It is recommended that registrants link into the program around 11:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the start time as it can sometimes take longer to connect than expected.
How to Choose and Use a Telescope is available by request for presentation online to groups, such as scout troops or to individual classrooms as scheduling permits.
The program will not take place face-to-face in any state park as no in-person programs are being held at Pennsylvania state parks until after March 31.
For more information or to schedule a presentation for a group, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.