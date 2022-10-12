Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced his department has released more than $66 million in state aid to help dedicated volunteer firefighters save lives and protect property across Pennsylvania.
A total of 2,514 municipalities received $66,713,411 for distribution to volunteer firefighter relief associations, which are legally separate from the fire departments that they support.
The funding comes from a 2% state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies. The amount of tax revenue available for distribution varies from year to year. Regional funding totals for 2022 are as follows:
- Central: $4,861,844, including $106,339.70 to Potter County.
- Susquehanna Valley: $16,358,077.
- Greater Pittsburgh: $12,703,476.
- Northwest: $2,653,285, including $157,228.37 to McKean County.
- Northeast: $6,856,109.
- Lehigh Valley: $3,479,246.
- Southeast/Greater Philadelphia: $19,801,374.
In addition to distributing the funding to VFRAs, the Department of the Auditor General audits those organizations to ensure aid dollars are spent as required by state law. The latest VFRA audits may be found online in the Audit Report Center.
Review detailed 2022 VFRA funding details for all municipalities and learn about the Department of the Auditor General at www.PaAuditor.gov.